Kodagu homestay owners demand action against over 2,000 illegal units following tourist assault

MADIKERI: Homestay owners in Kodagu have called on the state government to take immediate action against more than 2,000 illegal homestays operating in the district.
The demand comes in the wake of a sexual assault on a US tourist at a registered homestay in Kutta, which has raised serious concerns about tourist safety.
Speaking at a press conference in Madikeri, members of the Kodagu District Homestay Association also urged the government to fill the vacant post of Deputy Director of the Tourism Department.
Association president Monthi Ganesh said the lack of proper oversight has left many tourism operators without guidance and contributed to illegal activities in the sector.
"The district is a major tourist hub, with thousands of homestays and numerous resorts. Yet, the post of Deputy Director has been vacant for several months, which hampers proper regulation," Ganesh said.
She emphasised that strict enforcement against illegal homestays is essential, including police action to ensure visitor safety.
Association member KM Karumbaiah revealed that while 2,470 homestays are officially registered, over 2,000 others are operating without authorisation. Members also raised concerns about tourists being misled by brokers near bus stands and other public spaces, who direct them to illegal accommodations.
Condemning the recent assault at Devi Villa homestay in Kutta, Ganesh noted that the facility was registered with the tourism department. She argued that the Deputy Commissioner could have suspended the license instead of cancelling it outright, given that the case is still under investigation.
Police Strengthen Tourist Safety Measures
Kodagu SP K Bindu Mani convened a meeting with owners of hotels, resorts, homestays, and travel agencies to reinforce safety protocols for tourists.
The SP instructed owners to comply with the law and warned that they would be held accountable for any illegal or criminal activity on their premises.
Facility owners were instructed to submit complete staff details and, in the case of foreign guests, file a C Form at the nearest police station.
Similar meetings were held across the district by local police stations, focusing on the implementation of safety measures for visitors to the region.