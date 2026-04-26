Residential schools in Karnataka record pass percentage of 99.4 in SSLC exams

BENGALURU: Students of government residential schools under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) have recorded a pass percentage of 99.41 in the SSLC exams, said Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa.

He told the media on Saturday, “A total of 35,014 students from 788 residential schools appeared for the examination, while 34,809 passed.

The pass percentage in these schools has increased by 8.37%. In all 89% or 30,971 students have passed with distinction and first-class.”

He said, “The pass percentage at these schools is 5.31% more than figures from the entire state at 94.1. A total of 655 residential schools have scored pass percentage of 100. A total of 103 students have scored between 622 and 614 marks out of 625.”

Admissions for I PU begin

A total of 104 English medium residential colleges, including Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr BR Ambedkar and Indira Gandhi Residential Pre-University Colleges, operating under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society, have started admissions for PU 1 and 2. A total of 8,320 seats are available at 80 students per class. PCMB and PCMC combinations are available in science.

Applications should be submitted through www.kreis.karnataka.gov.in.

The last date for submitting applications is April 2. Talented students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minority groups who have passed the SSLC examination this year can avail of this facility.