Suspected doping casts shadow over national athletics meet in Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Four to five used syringes and needles were found inside a restroom at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, raising suspicion of performance-enhancement drugs being used by athletes at the three-day 24th National Junior (U-20) Athletics Federation Competition 2026 that got off to a flying start here on Friday.

Over 1,000 track and field athletes, including male and female, from across the country are taking part in the event, which is a qualifier for the next month’s Asian U20 Athletics Championship in Hong Kong and World Athletics U20 championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States from August 5-9.

Competition Director Satyanarayana, also a veteran athlete, confirmed that the discovery of syringes suggests that some athletes had used performance-enhancement drugs. But specific individuals have not been identified yet.

He said that a team of six officials from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is present at the event to conduct tests, particularly on those who win medals or reach the finals. “They have conducted doping tests and if any athlete is caught using banned substances, they will face an immediate four-year suspension from their sport. We don’t interfere with NADA which is an independent agency.” he said.

Those who qualify for the Asian and world championships will also be subjected to doping tests.

The competition has been hosted by the district administration in coordination with the Karnataka Athletic Association.