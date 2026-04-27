Cashew apple pulp and juice can boost farmers’ income

Kuruveri, who has a five-acre farm with around 900 cashew trees, says cashew apple juice and pulp can provide additional income to farmers. Since the cashew season is almost over, he plans to scale up cashew apple pulp production next year for commercial purposes.

Farmers Radhakrishna of Abhijnana Food Products, Puttur, and Shyam Bhat have also succeeded in trial pulp production; Radhakrishna is also planning large-scale production of pulp next year.

Shree Padre, editor of the farm journal Adike Patrike, who along with other enthusiasts have been studying cashew apple as a value-addition product for the past four months, said Vishwakeshava Kuruveri has shown the farmer community that cashew pulp making is very easy, and low on tech and investment.

“Farmers need to buy only a deep freezer, and a few zip-lock covers. Cashew apple fruit is available for only a few months but using pulp, farmers can extract juice, squash etc throughout the year and earn profit,” he said.