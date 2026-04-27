Karnataka govt hiding health updates of Sudhakar to misuse his thumb impression: HDK

CHITRADURGA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the State Government was concealing updates about the health of hospitalised minister D Sudhakar.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Kumaraswamy asked whether Suhakar’s health issue was being deliberately hidden to secure the “thumb impression” on “certain crucial papers”.

“We have seen the history behind such incidents. There are people who have expertise in misusing events of this kind for their own ends,”Kumaraswamy, a former CM, added.

Kumaraswamy said that he does not want to engage further on the issue as the minister was battling for his life. “I do not want to dwell on these matters. However, the question that continues to linger with me is: why is there a delay in sharing health updates? Sudhakar is battling for his health in the hospital, and the JDS will not engage further on this issue. We want to know more about the minister’s condition,” Kumaraswamy said.

‘Siddu remembers OBCs only when his chair shakes’

On the Congress holding an AHINDA convention in Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said CM Siddaramaiah and his colleagues recognise the community only when the CM’s chair “shakes.”

“When AHINDA and minorities say that the Congress government is in power because of their support, what kind of convention are they organising?” he criticised.