Karnataka govt hiding health updates of Sudhakar to misuse his thumb impression: HDK

CHITRADURGA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the State Government was concealing updates about the health of hospitalised minister D Sudhakar.
Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Kumaraswamy asked whether Suhakar’s health issue was being deliberately hidden to secure the “thumb impression” on “certain crucial papers”.
“We have seen the history behind such incidents. There are people who have expertise in misusing events of this kind for their own ends,”Kumaraswamy, a former CM, added.
Kumaraswamy said that he does not want to engage further on the issue as the minister was battling for his life. “I do not want to dwell on these matters. However, the question that continues to linger with me is: why is there a delay in sharing health updates? Sudhakar is battling for his health in the hospital, and the JDS will not engage further on this issue. We want to know more about the minister’s condition,” Kumaraswamy said.
‘Siddu remembers OBCs only when his chair shakes’
On the Congress holding an AHINDA convention in Hubballi, Kumaraswamy said CM Siddaramaiah and his colleagues recognise the community only when the CM’s chair “shakes.”
“When AHINDA and minorities say that the Congress government is in power because of their support, what kind of convention are they organising?” he criticised.
He also alleged that through money power, any number of people can be mobilised, and that this is not a matter of significance.
Kumaraswamy further criticised the State Election Commission, stating that it had informed the court it lacked adequate staff and funds to conduct the Greater Bengaluru Authority elections. He alleged that the statement was being issued because the state Government was using the Election Commission, and that
Congress, knowing it would be swept out in the GBA polls, was attempting to salvage its image.
On former CM BS Yediyurappa’s Abhimanotsava programme commemorating the former Chief Minister’s 50 years in politics on May 9, Kumaraswamy said he had not received any invitation yet, and that he would decide if one arrives.
D Sudhakar stable, may be considered for lung transplant
Bengaluru: Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister D Sudhakar may be considered for a lung transplant if his lungs do not show significant improvement, doctors treating him have said.
Sudhakar, who developed a severe lung infection, is currently undergoing intensive treatment at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Electronics City and remains on full life support to assist his vital organ functions.
According to the hospital, he was shifted from Manipal Hospital on April 20 on Extra Corporeal Life Support (ECLS) for advanced care. Doctors said his condition is stable on life support and is being closely monitored by a specialised multidisciplinary team round the clock. The hospital said the next course of treatment will depend on how his lungs respond in the coming days.