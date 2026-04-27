Karnataka govt hospital patients narrate tales of care, neglect, queues and bribery

BENGALURU: In the wake of allegations of medical negligence at Victoria Hospital, following the death of a 45-year-old patient recently, a visit to some of Bengaluru’s major government hospitals revealed a mixed reality, stories of life-saving treatment, long queues, infrastructure gaps and patient dissatisfaction.
At Victoria Hospital, one of the city’s oldest government hospitals, patients from across Karnataka continue to depend on its specialised care. Though it has saved many lives, some cases have also come under scrutiny due to systemic gaps and disparities.
Vanitha (32), from Vijayanagar in West Bengaluru, admitted for childbirth, alleged that she was kept longer than necessary after a Caesarean section, and felt neglected. “Some doctors are good, but some treated us poorly because we could not pay,” she said, highlighting that bribery still persists in government hospitals in Karnataka.
Naveen (28), who was being treated for a fractured hand, said patients were often unclear about documentation requirements and had to buy medicines and get tests done outside. “We stand in queues and only later realise we need Aadhaar, ration card, Ayushman card. Clear information would help,” he said. Patients added that the number of doctors to handle high patient footfall is inadequate, raising concerns over doctor availability.
For some, the hospital proved life-saving. Ganesh (48), a resident of Hassan who fractured his leg in a bike accident, was initially told at a government hospital in Hassan that his leg might need amputation. But when he came to Victoria Hospital, his leg was saved.
“I had lost hope of saving my leg. But doctors here treated me well and saved it. I did not pay anything,” he said. But his wife Kalamani complained about long queues every day to collect medicines.
At KC General Hospital, patients largely appreciated the treatment but raised concerns over medicine shortages and poor ward maintenance. Somashekhar (64), from Rajajinagar, who was diagnosed with dengue fever, said he received emergency care at 3.30am.
At Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, patients reported good treatment but complained of additional money spent for diagnostics. Manjula (45), from Vasanth Nagar, who underwent treatment after multiple consultations and physiotherapy sessions, shared that treatment is good and her pain has reduced.
Visits across these hospitals showed a common pattern: While government hospitals remain a lifeline for economically weaker patients, by providing access to free surgeries, and medication, challenges such as long waiting time, limited medicine availability, infrastructure issues, bribery, and communication gaps persist.