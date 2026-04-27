Karnataka govt hospital patients narrate tales of care, neglect, queues and bribery

BENGALURU: In the wake of allegations of medical negligence at Victoria Hospital, following the death of a 45-year-old patient recently, a visit to some of Bengaluru’s major government hospitals revealed a mixed reality, stories of life-saving treatment, long queues, infrastructure gaps and patient dissatisfaction.

At Victoria Hospital, one of the city’s oldest government hospitals, patients from across Karnataka continue to depend on its specialised care. Though it has saved many lives, some cases have also come under scrutiny due to systemic gaps and disparities.

Vanitha (32), from Vijayanagar in West Bengaluru, admitted for childbirth, alleged that she was kept longer than necessary after a Caesarean section, and felt neglected. “Some doctors are good, but some treated us poorly because we could not pay,” she said, highlighting that bribery still persists in government hospitals in Karnataka.

Naveen (28), who was being treated for a fractured hand, said patients were often unclear about documentation requirements and had to buy medicines and get tests done outside. “We stand in queues and only later realise we need Aadhaar, ration card, Ayushman card. Clear information would help,” he said. Patients added that the number of doctors to handle high patient footfall is inadequate, raising concerns over doctor availability.