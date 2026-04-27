Kodagu homestay owners flag over 2,000 illegal units

MADIKERI: Homestay owners in Kodagu have called on the state government to take immediate action against over 2,000 illegal homestays operating in the district. The demand comes in the wake of a sexual assault on a US tourist at a registered homestay in Kutta, which has raised serious concerns about tourist safety.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, members of the Kodagu District Homestay Association urged the state government to fill the vacant post of Deputy Director of Tourism Department. Association president Monthi Ganesh said the lack of proper administration has left many tourism operators without guidance and contributed to illegal activities in the sector.

"The district is a major tourist hub, with thousands of homestays and numerous resorts. Yet, the post of Deputy Director has been vacant for several months, which hampers proper regulation," Ganesh said. She emphasised that strict enforcement against illegal homestays is essential, including police action to ensure visitor safety.