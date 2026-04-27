NCB launches ‘Op WIPE’ to curb online drug sales

BENGALURU: In a major push against the rising threat of online drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched Operation WIPE (Web-based Illicit Activities Prevention & Enforcement) to prevent the misuse of digital platforms for the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act.
The operation marks a shift towards proactive enforcement, focusing on monitoring the surface web to detect and remove illegal drug listings before they lead to trafficking. It is supported by intelligence inputs from the International Narcotics Control Board’s SNOOP (Scanning Novel Opioids on Online Platforms) programme.
As part of the initiative, the NCB has identified 122 instances involving 62 substances, including widely abused drugs such as clonazepam, diazepam and fentanyl. Of these, 58 substances fall under the NDPS Act, while four are classified as controlled substances.
The agency has issued notices to online platforms, directing them to curb misuse. Following verification, companies such as IndiaMART, TradeIndia and Dial4Trade have removed flagged listings and suspended suspicious vendors.
The initiative builds on the success of Operation MED-MAX conducted in July 2025, during which the NCB dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate operating across Asia, North America, Europe and Australia with the help of foreign agencies. The case originated from the seizure of 3.7 kg of tramadol tablets in India and exposed a sophisticated network exploiting digital platforms.
Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated a call centre in Udupi, Karnataka, to manage global orders through online B2B platforms. Drugs were listed online and supplied without valid documentation, with payments routed through cryptocurrencies, PayPal and other remittance channels, while deliveries were handled by international re-shippers.
The NCB said its technical teams will continue monitoring online platforms using advanced tools and international intelligence inputs to detect emerging threats.