NCB launches ‘Op WIPE’ to curb online drug sales

BENGALURU: In a major push against the rising threat of online drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched Operation WIPE (Web-based Illicit Activities Prevention & Enforcement) to prevent the misuse of digital platforms for the illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs regulated under the NDPS Act.

The operation marks a shift towards proactive enforcement, focusing on monitoring the surface web to detect and remove illegal drug listings before they lead to trafficking. It is supported by intelligence inputs from the International Narcotics Control Board’s SNOOP (Scanning Novel Opioids on Online Platforms) programme.

As part of the initiative, the NCB has identified 122 instances involving 62 substances, including widely abused drugs such as clonazepam, diazepam and fentanyl. Of these, 58 substances fall under the NDPS Act, while four are classified as controlled substances.

The agency has issued notices to online platforms, directing them to curb misuse. Following verification, companies such as IndiaMART, TradeIndia and Dial4Trade have removed flagged listings and suspended suspicious vendors.