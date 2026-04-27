Railway staff help deliver baby mid-journey on train in Karnataka’s Bantwal

MANGALURU: Prompt action by railway personnel ensured the safe delivery of a baby boy onboard Train No. 16586 (Murdeshwar–SMVT Bengaluru Express) at Bantwal railway station on Sunday evening.

According to a statement from Mysuru division of South Western Railway, a pregnant passenger, identified as Ponnamma, travelling in a general coach, went into distress and began experiencing heavy bleeding when the train arrived at the station around 7:22 p.m. Staff immediately alerted emergency medical services and arranged for an ambulance.

Before medical help could arrive, the woman delivered a premature baby boy inside the coach. Train escorting staff—Head Constables Aruna S. S. of Hassan and Shankaramurthy of Krishnarajanagar—assisted in handling the emergency and ensured the safety of both mother and child.

Following the delivery, the mother and newborn were shifted by ambulance to a private hospital in Bantwal for further treatment. Both are said to be stable, although the baby is under medical observation due to premature birth. Railway authorities commended the staff for their swift and coordinated response in managing the situation.