Rajasthan CM Raj invites Karnataka to partner in agritech revolution

BENGALURU: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday invited investors from Karnataka to partner in the state’s agricultural transformation, positioning Rajasthan as an emerging hub for agritech innovation and investment at an investors meet held in Bengaluru, in the run up to the upcoming Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet 2026.

The roadshow, organised by the Rajasthan Agriculture Department in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Rajasthan Foundation, saw participation from stakeholders across agriculture, agritech, industry and investment sectors.

Addressing farmers, investors and policymakers, Sharma said Rajasthan was moving towards building a strong agritech-driven economy by integrating traditional farming strengths with modern technology and creating an investor-friendly ecosystem.