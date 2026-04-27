Rajasthan CM Raj invites Karnataka to partner in agritech revolution

BENGALURU: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday invited investors from Karnataka to partner in the state’s agricultural transformation, positioning Rajasthan as an emerging hub for agritech innovation and investment at an investors meet held in Bengaluru, in the run up to the upcoming Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet 2026.
The roadshow, organised by the Rajasthan Agriculture Department in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Rajasthan Foundation, saw participation from stakeholders across agriculture, agritech, industry and investment sectors.
Addressing farmers, investors and policymakers, Sharma said Rajasthan was moving towards building a strong agritech-driven economy by integrating traditional farming strengths with modern technology and creating an investor-friendly ecosystem.
He said that of the Rs 35 lakh crore MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, investments worth Rs 9 lakh crore had already been grounded, signalling strong investor confidence. Sharma said the two states shared a long-standing relationship built on innovation and progress, and could work together to strengthen farmers through advanced technologies and collaborative growth.
Rajasthan Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said the state was strengthening its agritech ecosystem through policy support, infrastructure development and innovation, creating fresh opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.
The event also featured discussions on agriculture, agritech and investment partnerships, along with a presentation on GRAM 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur from May 23 to 25.
Manju Rajpal, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Rajasthan; Manisha Arora, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation; Naresh Kumar Goyal, Commissioner, Agriculture and Horticulture; along with other stakeholders were present in the event.