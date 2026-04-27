Six arrested after student clash leads to dacoity in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A dispute between two groups of students took a serious turn after a 22-year-old student allegedly called five of his associates from Tamil Nadu and assaulted six students from Kerala. The accused also threatened them with a knife and later robbed them of cash, mobile phones, laptops, and a two-wheeler, all worth Rs 3 lakh.

The incident took place at a rented house in Pavamana Nagar, in the Konanakunte police limits, on April 16. The police arrested all the six accused in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The accused have been identified as Abinesh (22), a diploma student in mechanical engineering at a private college in the city; Kalaivendhan (20); Vimal Raj (24); Kumaran; Prem Kumar (23); and Naveen Kumar -- all from Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu. They work in different fields in the private sector, except Abinesh. None of them had any prior criminal records.

The police said that a student from Kerala, studying at a private college and staying at Pavamana Nagar on Kembathalli Main Road, filed a complaint on April 18 that he stays with his six other friends. Around 10.30 pm on April 17, six persons unlawfully entered their house, assaulted them, threatened them with a knife, causing bleeding injuries and robbed them.