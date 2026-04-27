Syringe saga: NADA tests over 100 athletes at Tumakuru national meet

TUMAKURU: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials swung into action after suspecting that some athletes could be using performance-enhancement drugs, after some used syringes and needles were found on Friday inside the restroom of Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, where the 24th National Junior (U-20) Athletics Federation Competition 2026 concluded on Sunday. Of over 1,300 competitors from across the country, 100 were subjected to doping tests by NADA officials.
Their blood and urine samples will be sent to WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)-approved laboratories and the results are expected in 10-15 days. The samples were collected from those who reached the qualifying mark and also others at random.
The meet was a qualifying event for next month’s Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong and World Athletics U20 championships from August 5-9, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.
Sources said young athletes would not have taken the substances without the involvement of their parents or coaches.
Four from Karnataka shine
Four athletes from Karnataka hunted for medals on the third and final day of the 24th National Junior U20 Athletics competition in Tumakuru on Sunday. With this, Karnataka achieved the feat of winning five medals in the three-day event.
Four of the five medals were won by women. Nagini from Karnataka won the gold in the junior women’s 800m race. Nagini, who clocked 2:12.06 seconds, won the gold.
Karnataka’s Apoorva Anand Nayak won the silver in the women’s 400m hurdles, Karnataka’s Bhavya CJ won the bronze in the women’s javelin throw, and Nikhin C won the bronze in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.
On Saturday, Nupur Holla won bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles. Abhay Singh, representing Reliance who had earlier won gold in the 100m race, also won gold in the 200m race.