Syringe saga: NADA tests over 100 athletes at Tumakuru national meet

TUMAKURU: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials swung into action after suspecting that some athletes could be using performance-enhancement drugs, after some used syringes and needles were found on Friday inside the restroom of Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, where the 24th National Junior (U-20) Athletics Federation Competition 2026 concluded on Sunday. Of over 1,300 competitors from across the country, 100 were subjected to doping tests by NADA officials.

Their blood and urine samples will be sent to WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency)-approved laboratories and the results are expected in 10-15 days. The samples were collected from those who reached the qualifying mark and also others at random.

The meet was a qualifying event for next month’s Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong and World Athletics U20 championships from August 5-9, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Sources said young athletes would not have taken the substances without the involvement of their parents or coaches.