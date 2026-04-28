BJP leaders approach police seeking to cancel book discussion on jailed activist Umar Khalid

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP members on Monday gave a memorandum to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to cancel an event supporting activist Umar Khalid. Khalid is in jail in connection with allegations of conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

Editors of ‘Umar Khalid and His World’ are expected to read excerpts from the book in Bengaluru on Tuesday, followed by a discussion. BJP members have raised objections.

The delegation led by senior BJP leader and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, who spoke to the media later, said the state government should not permit the release of a book related to Umar Khalid, who is in Tihar Jail under UAPA in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

He accused Khalid of being an "anti-national" and a key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots.

“What is the need to glorify an accused who is still in jail?’’ he questioned.

Mohan said permission should not be granted for the book release event scheduled at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur.

“We are here to give a formal appeal to the Police Commissioner in this regard,’’ he stated.