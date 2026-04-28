High command to decide on leadership change or cabinet reshuffle, says Parameshwara

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwaraon Tuesday said the Congress high command will soon take a decision on whether there will be a change of guard in the State or a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking at a press conference here, G. Parameshwara said the Congress high command is aware of all developments and will take a decision shortly, which everyone will abide by.

Replying to a question on the frequent visits to New Delhi by groups aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to meet the party high command, Parameshwara said ministers visit the national capital to hold discussions with Union ministers and senior officials of various departments regarding development works and to seek funds for their respective departments.

He added that it is natural for them to meet the party high command during such visits, as Congress leaders treat the high command as their temple.

"Whenever they meet the party high command, they will discuss several things, including politics. What is special in it?" he asked, adding that he is not going to Delhi as of now.

On the demand to make a Dalit leader the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Home Minister said it was the desire of the people, including Dalits. Responding to another question on whether ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet were lobbying for a Dalit Chief Minister, he denied the claim.

On Dalit ministers meeting frequently over dinner, Parameshwara said, "Yes, we are meeting frequently for dinner and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also joined the dinner meeting. Do you consider it wrong?"

He added, "During dinner, we discuss many subjects, including politics. There is nothing wrong in it, and we have not asked the high command to make any one among Dalit leaders the Chief Minister. It is left to the Congress high command."

Minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil, Afzalpur MLA M. Y. Patil, and MLCs Jagadev Guttedar and Tippannappa Kamaknoor were present at the press conference.