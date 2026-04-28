Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: 'Good news' in second week of May, says MLA

BELAGAVI: Several senior and first-time MLAs in the state continued exerting pressure on the Congress high command for cabinet berths ahead of a possible revamp of the state cabinet.

According to sources, at least 40 legislators are in touch with the party top brass in an attempt to make it to the cabinet amid speculation that the Congress leadership is contemplating replacing at least 20 ministers with new faces.

Legislative Assembly Chief Whip and MLA Ashok Pattan on Monday said the party high command has assured “good news’’ in the second week of May, fuelling fresh speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle.

He said Randeep Singh Surjewala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Karnataka, had conveyed this. “We have been told to expect good news (by the party leadership) in the second week of May, and we are waiting for it,” he said.

He noted that the results of the five state Assembly elections, due on May 4, could play a role in subsequent developments. “After the results, around 40 MLAs will travel to New Delhi to meet the high command once again,’’ he added.

On whether DCM D K Shivakumar would receive a “birthday gift’’ in the form of political elevation, Pattan said the decision rests entirely with the party leadership. “It is up to the high command to decide. I wish him well and extend advance birthday greetings,’’ he remarked, reiterating the demand for a cabinet reshuffle.

On remarks by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Minister D Sudhakar, Pattan strongly criticised Kumaraswamy, calling his comments insensitive. “At a time when a person is on ventilator support, it is inappropriate to make such statements. One must not forget basic humanity in such situations,” he said.