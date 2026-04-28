Karnataka Minister Gundu Rao pushes for Cabinet reshuffle, says other Congress netas should also get a chance

HUBBALLI: Stating that there is no confusion in the government and all have been working together, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday stressed the need for a cabinet reshuffle in order to give other deserving Congress leaders a chance to become ministers and serve the people. However, the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have to take a decision in this regard, he told reporters here.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remark, “What has to happen will happen,” Rao said, “There is no confusion among those in the government. We are all united and working together. All of us are bound by the high command’s decision.”

The government is in its third year and many in the Congress expect a cabinet reshuffle. “We will abide by whatever decision the party takes. Everyone should show maturity,” he said. Regarding the alleged irregularities in purchases made by the health department during the pandemic, he said the D’Cunha Commission has conducted an inquiry and it appears that there has been considerable misuse of funds.

Stating that approval has been given for recruitment of 225 doctors, he said steps would soon be taken to appoint them and other health staff. He said the intention of not letting generic medicine stores in government hospitals was to make available only government-supplied medicines. But some people approached the court against the government order, so their operation continues now. In view of heat wave conditions in parts of the state, a health advisory has been issued.