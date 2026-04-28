Keep corruption, middlemen out: Karnataka CM to KAS officers

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers to stray away from corruption, and keep “middlemen” outside the office space.

He was speaking after inaugurating newly constructed rooms of the renovated building of the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Officers’ Association here on Monday. The CM said delays in processing files leads to corruption, and officers must be honest in their duties and see that files are processed quickly. He also asked for KAS officers to be socially sensitised. “There is an opportunity to engage in public service until retirement. In a society where there is inequality, the weaker sections should be responded to. Officers should have knowledge of the law, as well as general knowledge and awareness of society,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also wanted the officers to reach people at the grassroots level, especially those belonging to the state’s rurality. “If we talk to rural people with love and understand their problems and solve them, they will not forget you,” he said, adding that the officers should utilise their responsibilities to the utmost towards public service.

At the event, the CM promised that promotions were due to occur soon. “The revenue minister (Krishna Byre Gowda) is working on the promotions; 33% of officers will be promoted as chief executive officers (CEOs),” he said.

Eleven additional rooms have been constructed in the KAS Officers’ Association, which will be utilised for officers visiting from other districts. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, KAS Officers’ Association president Shivaswamy and others were present.