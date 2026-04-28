Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

KALABURAGI: Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Court) of Kalaburagi has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on an accused who raped a minor, according to Public Prosecutor Shantaveera B Tuppad.

In a press note issued here on Monday, Shantaveer Tuppad has stated that the accused Sabanna s/o Malkappa Kattimani belonging to a village coming under the limits of Ratkal Police Station of Kalaburagi district kidnapped a 11 year and 10 month old girl of the same village when there were nobody in her house and she was playing in-front of her house.

The accused took the minor girl to a village at Bengaluru-Rural district and locked her in a room in the village from 16-10-2024 to 31-10-2024 and raped her continuously. Somehow, the father of the girl came to know about this and he managed to get back his daughter and filed the complaint at Ratkal Police Station.