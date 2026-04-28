Proposal for Karnataka HC's Mangaluru bench runs into opposition, practical challenges cited

BENGALURU: The proposal to establish a bench or circuit bench of the Karnataka High Court in Mangaluru, that would help the people of Udupi, Mangaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and other surrounding areas, has sparked sharp opposition from a section of the legal fraternity, with critics warning that the move could aggravate existing challenges rather than resolve them.

The demand for a High Court bench in coastal Karnataka has long been championed by local bar associations and political leaders, and delegations from Dakshina Kannada have submitted representations to the Chief Justice. However, a section of advocates has flagged multiple practical and logistical concerns. A key issue raised is the acute shortage of judges at the principal bench in Bengaluru. The High Court is already grappling with vacancies, and critics argue that deputing judges to a new bench in Mangaluru would further strain judicial capacity, increase case pendency and burden the remaining judges. They insist that filling existing vacancies must take priority before any expansion is considered.

Concerns have also been raised over inconvenience to litigants. The proposal reportedly seeks to bring districts such as Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru under the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru bench. Lawyers argue that for many from these regions, Bengaluru is more accessible than Mangaluru, and a shift could create avoidable hardship.