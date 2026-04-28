TDP supporters disrupt Hyderabad-based standup comedian’s show at Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Hyderabad-based stand-up comedian Sarat Uday’s solo show in Koramangala’s Ministry of Comedy, a comedy club, on Saturday evening was disrupted by a group of men claiming to be Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters.

They demanded an apology from Uday for his jokes on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Nara Lokesh, who is the Minister for Human Resources Development. The uproar at the comedy show was over the comedian’s two-year-old video making jokes on Naidu, Lokesh and other political party leaders. He had uploaded the video on his YouTube channel.

The incident happened around 6.12 pm on Saturday. The TDP supporters were inside the club on the pretext of attending the show. When Uday started performing, a TDP supporter went to him and claimed that he was his fan. After shaking his hand, he demanded an apology for his jokes on the leaders.

When Uday reminded the supporter of already apologising for the jokes, a few more persons went to the stage and attempted to frighten Uday and demanded a fresh apology. Sensing trouble, Uday apologised. They also insisted him to raise slogans in favour of Naidu and Lokesh, which Uday refused to do.