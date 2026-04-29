Belagavi film ‘Dadapan’ wins Best Film at Goa Film Festival

BELAGAVI: ‘Dadapan’, a film produced and shot entirely in the region, won the Best Film award at the 23rd Goa Film Festival, and this was a moment of pride for Belagavi. The achievement highlights the creative strength of the city’s local film industry and its emerging talent.

The film festival was jointly organised by the Universal Film Makers Council, Z Square Universal, Genesis Ultima (Dubai, UAE), and the Indo-Sri Lanka Film Cultural Forum.

Several notable dignitaries, including Goa MP Captain Wirito Fernandes and Jai Bharat Foundation CSR Officer Basangowda Patil, who were part of the event, felicitated producer Rajesh Lohar and director Santosh Sutar for their accomplishment. What sets ‘Dadapan’ apart is its deep-rooted connection to Belagavi.

Every actor in the film hails from the region, and the movie was shot across multiple local locations, showcasing the city’s culture and landscape. This strong local involvement has been widely appreciated as a significant step toward promoting grassroots filmmaking.