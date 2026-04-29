Congress high command faces pressure as Karnataka leadership tussle intensifies

BELAGAVI: The Congress high command increasingly appears to be caught in a political quagmire as ambiguity over leadership change and possible cabinet reshuffle continues to deepen, with rival camps mounting pressure for a decisive call.

A stream of ministers and MLAs from the state has descended on New Delhi to exert pressure on the party top brass. The central leadership is facing intense lobbying from both sides, with leaders aligned to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar locked in a fierce tug-of-war for power amid indications of imminent and far-reaching changes.

Senior leaders, who met the high command, have warned that unless the political impasse is resolved swiftly, it could dent governance and erode public confidence.

Over Monday and Tuesday, ministers KH Muniyappa and Satish Jarkiholi briefed AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala on the evolving situation, urging immediate intervention to prevent damage to the party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Leaders associated with the AHINDA bloc flagged concerns over social coalition dynamics, stressing the need to consolidate backward class and minority votes in the wake of recent organisational changes involving minority leaders.

Sources said Jarkiholi sought confidence-building measures to reassure minority communities, cautioning that hasty decisions could carry electoral risks not just for 2028 but also for the subsequent Lok Sabha polls. Muniyappa, too, pressed for steps to break the political logjam.