Karnataka BJP mocks Congress for terming cooker blast accused ‘brother’

BENGALURU: Following the sentencing of Mangaluru cooker blast accused Mohammed Shariq, the BJP has slammed Congress leaders, accusing them of downplaying the blast earlier as an “accident” and referring to the accused as “brothers”.

Referring to the NIA Special Court sentencing prime accused Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, they said Congress leaders were indirectly justifying terrorism.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Congress leaders should take moral responsibility and apologise to people.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said for the Congress, appeasement is more important than the country’s safety.

The court’s verdict has proved that there is no place in the system for such disruptive forces that pose a challenge to the nation’s security, Vijayendra said in a social media post. “The efficiency of central investigative agencies and the stern stance of the judiciary have given reassurance to society.”

He claimed that after the incident happened, Congress leaders, as part of their appeasement politics, supported anti-national forces by calling the accused “brothers”.

“Congress leaders who justified terrorism -- if they had even a shred of basic morality left should apologise to the nation today. Such mindsets that stand behind traitors for the sake of vote-bank politics are also extremely dangerous to the country’s internal security. Terrorism has no religion and there is no forgiveness for terrorism or its supporters (sic),’’ he added.