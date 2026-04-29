Karnataka clears recruitment for 56,432 posts after approving SC internal quota

BENGALURU: With the state cabinet approving internal quota for Scheduled Castes, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued an order to proceed with the recruitment for 56,432 posts that have been okayed by the finance department.

The special cabinet on Friday decided to implement the temporary internal quota and split it up with 5.25% each for the SC ‘right’ and ‘left’ and 4.5% for others under the existing 15% quota for SCs even as it awaits legal clarity on 17% quota.

The government order issued by the DPAR under secretary on Tuesday stated that following an interim order of the High Court on Writ Petition No. 200448/2025, the Karnataka government has decided to proceed with the recruitment and admissions under an interim reservation framework, subject to the court’s final verdict.

The 15% reservation will be implemented as 5.25% for Category A, 5.25% for Category B and 4.5% for Category C.