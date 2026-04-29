Karnataka Commissioners flag admin lapses in state information commission

BENGALURU: State information commissioners have taken serious exception to the conduct of the secretary of the Karnataka State Information Commission, and expressed displeasure over the “collapse” of the administrative system within the commission, which is mandated to ensure that citizens get information from public authorities.

From April 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, the commission disposed of 46,000 of 70,000 appeals, and commissioners have also been travelling across the state to create awareness about the Right to Information Act, especially among public information officers and first appellate authorities in districts.

However, the commission seems to be facing a number of administrative issues impacting its work and causing inconvenience to people approaching it. In a meeting on April 15, the commissioners expressed concern that the administrative work at the commission has taken a hit as IAS officer Sateesh BC, who has been given concurrent charge as secretary on December 3, 2025, has not been functioning from the office in the commission.

Sources in the commission said the minutes of the meeting have been sent to the governor, chief minister and chief secretary, as the administrative system in the commission can be improved if the issues are addressed and a full-fledged secretary is urgently appointed. They are also of the view that appropriate disciplinary action has to be taken against those responsible for the collapse of the administrative system.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the IAS officer allegedly violated protocol, did not implement provisions of the RTI Act that mandate public authorities to proactively disclose information of the commission, maintain and computerise records and did not clear salaries on time among others.