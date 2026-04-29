Karnataka study exposes failure to end manual scavenging, lack of toilets in three districts

BENGALURU: Despite 78 years of India getting independence, the practice of manual scavenging is still in practice while a large number of households lack toilet facilities across three districts in Karnataka – Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Raichur – revealed a study conducted by independent researcher Dr Siddharth Joshi.

The report was released at a state-level convention organised by the Alternative Law Forum, Samvidhana Samrakshana Vedike and Slum Janandolana Karnataka in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It says 6.05% households in Chikkamagaluru, 79.38% at Devadurga in Raichur and 23.90% at Gubbi in Tumakuru did not have toilets.

Furthermore, lack of toilet facilities, an open drainage system and lack of required machinery to clear the sewage and humans excreta forced people belonging to Dalit community into manual scavenging, the report said. During the study period, 12 workers were found engaged in manual scavenging but none of them were given any official identification by the Chikkamagaluru Municipal Corporation. Similarly, in Gubbi around 10 people were involved in the same work and the Zilla panchayat didn’t recognise them officially. Even in Devadurga, 27 people involved in manual scavenging went unrecognised by the ZP.

The research revealed systemic failure in implementation of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, posing serious threat to the lives of Dalits engaged in manual scavenging. It also highlights continuing landlessness and untouchability faced by SC/ST communities and shows negligence by the State and local governments leading to the continued existence of manual scavenging.