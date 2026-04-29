KSDL crosses Rs 2,000 crore revenue mark, minister MB Patil suggests incentives for workforce

BENGALURU: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) announced on Tuesday that it grossed a revenue of Rs 2,016 crore in the financial year 2025–26 with profit after tax at Rs 507 crore. At an event to commemorate the achievement, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil asked KSDL officials to consider providing incentives to workers in recognition of their contribution.

“While it took KSDL 105 years to reach a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore, it doubled this figure to Rs 2,000 crores in just four years. From Rs 1,375 crore in 2022–23, the company has grown to Rs 2,016 crore in three years since the present government assumed office,” he said. Of the Rs 507 crore profit, Rs 157 crore will be paid as dividend to the government and Rs 5 crore will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Patil said.

A new manufacturing unit will be set up on a 50-acre land in Vijayapura, for which Rs 229 crore has been sanctioned. Tenders worth Rs 15 crore have been floated to purchase new machinery, he added.

KSDL announced that under the ‘Grow More Sandalwood’ initiative, sandalwood plantations will be developed over 10,000 acres in 10 years. Farmers will receive an incentive of Rs 500 per sapling over a period of three years. Sandalwood research chairs will be established at Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bengaluru, and Agricultural University in Vijayapura.