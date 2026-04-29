No camera fees at Hampi as Centre eases photography rules for tourists

HUBBALI: In order to encourage tourists to take more photos of protected sites, the Union Culture Ministry and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have simplified the rules for photography in and around Hampi. First, all camera charges have been cancelled for the tourists who can now click photos using any camera in their hand.

Earlier nominal charge existed at selected monuments including the Vijaya Vittala temple complex, where tourists had to pay Rs 50 per camera. The ASI has now removed all such charges on tourists. However, permission is still required to be obtained for photographers who want to use their tripod and drones.

A senior tourism official from Ballari said that the decision was taken during the recent visit of Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Ganjendra Singh Shekawat to Hampi. During his visit the minister pointed out that camera charges are being levied at monuments that are under maintenance of ASI and such charges should be removed.

"It was the minister's idea to encourage more people to take photos of monuments and sites for their memories. No restrictions should be there for the tourists from the local authorities. The same has been implemented and camera charges for the tourists in Hampi have been cancelled," the official said.

The official pointed out that Hampi is sought after for heritage photography, nature photography, couple photo shoots, and movies as well. A special permission is required for movie shooting and using drones over Hampi.

"The movie team has to deposit Rs 1 lakh per day and a vigil team from ASI will be with the movie team to ensure no harm is caused to any monument. Similarly the ASI team will inspect the drone flying areas and there are several no-drone zones in Hampi where old and delicate monuments are present. Rs 50,000 deposit is levied for those who want to fly drones over Hampi," the official added.