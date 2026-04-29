NSUI activists stage protest in Kuvempu University in Karnataka, raising slogans against VC

SHIVAMOGGA: Over 40-50 NSUI activists staged a rampage on the premises of Kuvempu University, shouting slogans against the University authorities and VC Prof Sharat Ananthamurthy in front of the administrative office.

They damaged the glasses and threw away the flower pots in front of the VC cabin area, leading to a ruckus on Wednesday morning.

The protestors demanded various pro-student activities, like issuing marks cards that have been pending for the past couple of years, fee structure, etc.

They also alleged that the authorities have committed errors in the mark cards given to the students and have delayed issuing convocation certificates.

The police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

According to the sources, a case against the protestors was filed with the Bhadravathi rural police station.