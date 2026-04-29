Return ‘Aero India’ base or provide alternative land: Minister Khandre tells IAF

BENGALURU: Forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday said the Yelahanka Air Force Station land, where “Aero India” is held, is part of the Gantiganahalli reserve forest.

He said over 444 acres of land was given to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jarakabande Kaval. The land grant was cancelled by the local deputy commissioner in 2017, and the forest department has been making efforts to recover it since then. This is because, as per rules, once a land is notified as a forest, it always remains a forest.

“We have asked the IAF to return it or give us alternative land. Similar is the case with Peenya plantation, which is under HMT. We are now fighting a legal battle. So far, encroached forest land worth Rs 10,000 crore has been recovered. Efforts to get back such land across the state are on. The aim is to increase green cover and lung spaces,” Khandre said.

He was speaking at a workshop on ‘Extreme heat and Its impact on Bengaluru” organised here by the Karnataka Media Academy and Asar Social Impact Advisors.

Khandre said that a survey to identify forest land parcels with the revenue and other departments across the state is being conducted. Such land will be recovered.

On depleting water levels in tanks and lakes and their pollution, he said the IISc has been entrusted with the task of conducting a study on the impact of secondary treated water on crops, cattle and people. “According to a report, there is not much pollution. But, there is a need for further investigation. An audit of afforestation done by various organisations is also needed,” he said.