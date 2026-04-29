Seven, including two children killed as hospital wall collapses in Bengaluru rains; CM orders probe

Seven people, including two children, were killed and seven others injured after a compound wall at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed during heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The victims, many of them street vendors and pedestrians, had taken shelter along the wall when strong winds, rain and a hailstorm struck the area. The structure gave way suddenly, trapping them under debris. Seven people died on the spot.

Emergency personnel, assisted by local residents, used an earthmover to retrieve bodies and the injured.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site along with senior civic and police officials and reviewed the situation.

Expressing concern, he said, “Seven people have died. Out of them, two are children. Seven people are injured. All of them are stable. They are all out of danger. I have told the doctors to provide treatment free of cost.”

He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. “Rs 5 lakh solatium will be given to the kin of each deceased. Because, unfortunately, those who died are very poor people - traders, street vendors,” he said.