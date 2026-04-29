Viksit Bharat national resolve, not slogan: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

UDUPI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday described “Viksit Bharat 2047” as a national resolve rather than a slogan, urging citizens to collectively undertake a “massive yajna” to transform India into a developed nation within the next two decades.

Delivering a talk on Viksit Bharat as part of Nitte Vinaya Hegde Oration 2026 in Mangaluru, she stressed that the goal demands belief in India’s capabilities, shedding colonial-era mindsets, and resisting “naysayers” who undermine national confidence.

Alluding to India’s historical economic prominence, Sitharaman noted that the country once contributed nearly 24% to global GDP before colonial rule reduced it to under 4%, calling the loss not just economic but a blow to national spirit. She said the past decade has marked a turnaround, with India now the world’s fastest-growing major economy, backed by a young median age of 28 and a vast, educated workforce.

Citing data from the International Monetary Fund, she said India is projected to grow at 6.5% through 2027. She pointed to key achievements, including lifting over 25 crore people out of multidimensional poverty between 2013 and 2023, foreign exchange reserves reaching $700 billion, and the success of digital public infrastructure.

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), she said, processes billions of transactions annually and accounts for nearly half of global real-time digital payments.