21-year-old student dies by suicide in Karnataka's Dharwad after alleged police harassment over Rs 2,000 bribe

DHARWAD: A 21-year-old college student hanged himself at his house here late on Monday night after he was allegedly harassed by some policemen for money.

On Saturday, the police picked up the deceased student, Aditya Myageri, and his nine friends during an anti-drug drive.

The medical test on Aditya returned negative for drugs and he was released. But even as they were waiting for the medical test results, the policemen allegedly harassed him for money.

Aditya’s mother Kavita said the policemen demanded Rs 2,000 and threatened that they would fix him in some other case if the money was not paid.

She tried to convince Aditya that she would arrange the money in some time. But the harassment continued and the policemen allegedly kept calling Aditya. “Scared that he would have to go to the station for no fault of his, our son died by suicide,” she said.

Boy’s mom alleges harassment, three cops suspended

“We are not fully aware what exactly happened. But it is true that he was being harassed for money. We are poor, and we are here in Dharwad only for his education. He was doing his BSc. We are from Belur village of Badami taluk in Bagalkot district. It bothered him a lot that he had to ask me for money as he knew it was difficult for us to arrange it,” Aditya’s mother Kavita said.