Bengaluru police arrest 16, seize drugs worth Rs 36.67 crore in major anti-narcotics crackdown

BENGALURU: In a week-long crackdown against drug trafficking, the Bengaluru City Police, along with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), arrested 16 persons, including four foreign nationals, for allegedly being involved in drug peddling and seized over 26 kg of various narcotics worth around Rs 36.67 crore.

According to a press release, the police arrested four foreign nationals, eight persons from other states, and four local residents. During the operations, the police seized narcotic substances worth approximately Rs 36.67 crore. The seizure included 9.6 kg of MDMA, 5.1 kg of hydro ganja, 19,755 LSD strips, 156 gm of heroin, 618 gm of charas, 332 gm of cocaine, 315 gm of drug-infused gummies, and 11.4 kg of ganja. The accused had procured drugs from various sources, including foreign and interstate networks. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and abuse, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters that, the state government has intensified enforcement measures and dismantling organised drug networks in Bengaluru.

He stated that so far in 2026, the police have registered 1,959 cases under the NDPS Act, including 256 against peddlers and 1,703 against consumers.

A total of 2,591 Indian nationals and 21 foreign nationals have been arrested. Drugs worth over Rs 130 crore have been seized, reflecting the scale of enforcement. Between 2024 and 2025, the police registered 1,932 cases and arrested 2,469 individuals, including 121 foreign nationals.