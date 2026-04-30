BJP slams Karnataka govt over arrest of youth wing members during protest against Umar Khalid support event

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders have slammed the state government for arresting BJP youth wing members who were protesting against an event in support of Umar Khalid, who is facing serious charges under the UAPA. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress government in Karnataka has crossed every limit of appeasement and is now openly choosing the wrong side.

“Congress must answer: Is Karnataka now a state where patriotism is punished, and provocation is protected? Let there be no doubt - the BJP will confront this head-on. We will not allow Karnataka to be turned into a safe haven for divisive forces while patriots are put behind bars. The people of Karnataka are watching, and they will deliver a fitting answer,” he posted on X.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said he strongly condemns the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha activists who opposed the programme in support of Umar Khalid, who is facing sedition charges.

When investigative agencies and the courts have raised serious allegations against him, holding a book release even in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening in the name of supporting such anti-social elements is an anti-constitutional and anti-national act, he said. Congress will stoop to any level to woo its vote bank, the BJP leader said.