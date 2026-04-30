Bowring Hospital wall collapse: HDK demands probe, Ashoka says deaths state-sponsored disaster

BENGALURU: Stating that the death of seven people at Bowring Hospital wall collapse left him deeply shocked and anguished, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said there is an urgent need for permanent and effective measures to prevent such disasters in the city.

Demanding a thorough probe into the wall collapse, the former CM said, “How did the compound wall of Bowring Hospital collapse? When was it constructed? A thorough and transparent investigation must be undertaken, accountability fixed and strict action taken against those responsible.”

He urged the state government to ensure immediate medical care for the injured and to extend all necessary support to their families. “It is troubling that such tragedies recur every time it rains. The government appears to have learned little from past incidents,” he said.

He said the government must be preventing the recurrence of such incidents. “But what we are witnessing instead is a pattern of response only after disaster strikes,” he said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the loss of lives was not because of a natural calamity, but a state-sponsored disaster born out of administrative negligence. “This negligence is criminal. Accountability must be fixed. A special task force should be set up to audit dilapidated structures,” he said.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said the deaths caused him great pain. He said the monsoon season will begin in a few days and requested the state government to take necessary precautionary measures to prevent rain disasters.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said he was saddened by the deaths and expressed condolences to the families of the bereaved.