Congress high command signals major overhaul, 30 ministers likely to be replaced

BELAGAVI: A large section of Congress MLAs aggressively lobbying for cabinet berths has been assured by the party high command that 30 ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet may be replaced to make way for fresh faces and only four senior ministers from the present cabinet will be retained in the upcoming cabinet revamp, according to sources.

Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, Ashok Pattan, a ministerial aspirant, said some of the MLAs will be in New Delhi on May 6 and 7 to meet the Congress top brass.

He said the MLAs have already held discussions with AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, pushing for their inclusion in the cabinet.

He said both the leaders had assured the legislators of inducting them into the cabinet during the reshuffle. “The cabinet rejig is expected to start after the results of the Assembly polls are announced on May 4 and it will take a final shape before the end of the month,’’ he added.

Revealing details of internal discussions with the Congress top brass, a senior Congress leader said Surjewala had indicated that barring four senior ministers, 30 ministers could be replaced. “We are not insisting on all 30 posts, but at least 25 new faces should be inducted to give opportunities to fresh leaders,” he said.

A group of legislators, including around 40 MLAs who have been elected four times, have stepped up pressure, stating that their demand for ministerial berths has been pending since the last term.