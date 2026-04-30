G Parameshwara says Kharge as chief minister would be welcomed by Congress leaders

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has said that the party leaders will welcome if AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge becomes chief minister.

“If he (Kharge) were to become the CM, we would all welcome it, as he is such a senior politician with vast experience,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

“It is our good fortune that Kharge is the AICC president. It is not easy to become the AICC president, and one needs immense capability to handle such a huge responsibility,” he noted.

His statement is significant at a time when the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is planning to float his name for the CM post under Dalit quota if the high command instructed Siddaramaiah to step down. They also have a plan to hold AHINDA rally in one of the places in central Karnataka, including Hubballi where the first rally held in 2005 catapulted Siddaramiah as champion of the minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

Parameshwara has batted for the rally saying it is essential to address the aspirations of the communities.

Meanwhile, former minister Tanvir Sait said that the dispute over the CM post is between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. He said the party high command should step in to resolve the leadership question. “I have said that the elders in the party should intervene and settle this,” he urged.

“Such details are not known to MLAs or party workers. We don’t know if it (agreement) has happened or not... they (high command) can take whatever decision at any time. Power is not permanent for anybody,” he stated. He, however, claimed that when the party came to power in 2023 the high command had promised to reshuffle the cabinet after two-and- half years of the government to accommodate seniors like him. “Which was why I refused the offer of appointment to boards and corporations,” he claimed.