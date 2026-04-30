Karnataka e-governance dept pushes AI, geospatial tech to boost services and cut losses

BENGALURU: The e-governance department of the state government is now working towards using technology to the optimum level to improve its operations and also help citizens.

The department will take the assistance of Karnataka State Remote Sensing and Application Centre (KSRSAC), engineering colleges and companies working in the field of geotechnology, which displayed their models at the K-GIS 2.0 on Wednesday, which included student innovation model competition, as well as technical and panel discussions on the theme: Technologies for Managing Planet Earth.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the principal secretary of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (e-governance), said the use of Artificial Intelligence needs to be increased across all sectors to improve government functioning. Her said the focus should be on sectors such as energy, forest, lakes and minor and major irrigation.

Citing the example of irrigation pumpsets (IP) and electricity supply, Pandey said exclusive IP feeder sets can be linked to particular crops. Using KSRSAC data, the regions can be mapped to ensure water and power supply in a time-bound manner for harvesting crops.

This will help ensure that farmers do not suffer loses and power supply is well utilised. He said technical and commercial (AT&C) losses through data-driven planning and monitoring systems can be addressed.