Karnataka to launch scientific animal waste collection system for conversion into manure, industrial products

BENGALURU: Animal waste generated at meat and fish shops across Bengaluru will soon be scientifically collected, transported and processed under an end-to-end waste management system aimed at converting it into manure, energy and industrial materials.
Animal waste handling in the city has largely remained decentralised and informal, with waste often being discarded along lake peripheries, stormwater drains, roadsides and open land on the outskirts.
Though Bengaluru generates over 250 tonnes of animal waste every day, including chicken, fish, pig and other animal waste, there has so far been no formal mechanism for its collection and processing.
Under the new system introduced by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), animal waste generated at meat and fish shops in the city will be stored in leak proof bins, collected by an authorised agency, and processed at rendering or biogas plants to be converted into by products such as manure, energy and industrial materials.
BSWML has issued a letter of interest dated April 18 to Mukka Proteins Limited to undertake the end-to-end collection, transportation and processing of animal waste, including chicken, fish, pig and other animal waste, directly from stalls operating under the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC).
Meat shops and stalls will have to pay Rs 1.60 per kg for the waste collected by Mukka Proteins, and the work is expected to commence soon.
An official from BSWML said, "Except for a meagre part of the animal waste generated in the city, which is being channelled to fish and poultry feed manufacturers, a major chunk of it is allegedly being discarded illegally. This has been leading to lake pollution, eutrophication of fish, attracting stray dogs and birds, and emanating foul odour. Also, improper disposal increases public health risks. Some meat vendors discard animal waste into regular garbage. The end-to-end model, aligned with the Solid Waste Management Rules, at BNCC aims to standardise operations citywide."
Sharing an example of how the collection and processing would be carried out, the official said, "In a chicken shop, feathers, blood, offal and other waste are generated daily. Shopkeepers will have to store them in leak proof bins and lined containers. Authorised vehicles would arrive once or twice a day depending on the quantity of waste generated. The waste would be weighed and recorded before being transferred to leak proof vehicles. It would then be sent for processing, where the collected waste would be converted into meat and bone meal, tallow, manure and other industrial products."
The official added that this system of animal waste handling would be extended to other city corporations, reducing landfill dependency and promoting sustainable urban waste management practices.