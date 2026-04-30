Karnataka to launch scientific animal waste collection system for conversion into manure, industrial products

BENGALURU: Animal waste generated at meat and fish shops across Bengaluru will soon be scientifically collected, transported and processed under an end-to-end waste management system aimed at converting it into manure, energy and industrial materials.

Animal waste handling in the city has largely remained decentralised and informal, with waste often being discarded along lake peripheries, stormwater drains, roadsides and open land on the outskirts.

Though Bengaluru generates over 250 tonnes of animal waste every day, including chicken, fish, pig and other animal waste, there has so far been no formal mechanism for its collection and processing.

Under the new system introduced by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), animal waste generated at meat and fish shops in the city will be stored in leak proof bins, collected by an authorised agency, and processed at rendering or biogas plants to be converted into by products such as manure, energy and industrial materials.

BSWML has issued a letter of interest dated April 18 to Mukka Proteins Limited to undertake the end-to-end collection, transportation and processing of animal waste, including chicken, fish, pig and other animal waste, directly from stalls operating under the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC).