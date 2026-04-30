Kuruba family flees Belagavi village after community boycott

BELAGAVI: In a shocking case of alleged social ostracism, a Kuruba community family was forced to flee Kondaskoppa village in Belagavi rural constituency after they were subjected to a social boycott by its own community.

The family of Narasoba Sambrekar, a priest associated with the local Beeradevar temple, claims that village leaders imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on anyone who interacted with them, and announced a Rs 1,000 reward for informants. An audio clip purportedly enforcing the diktat has since gone viral.

The boycott, allegedly triggered by disputes over temple rituals and a past inter-community relationship involving a family member escalated into harassment and violence. The family alleges stone-pelting at night, verbal abuse, total social isolation and exclusion from weddings and community events. Even a five-year-old child in the family is not spared, they said.

“We were cut off completely from the community after a village meeting on April 6. No one speaks to us. We were abused, humiliated, and our house was attacked at night,” said Narasoba, adding that the family has video evidence documenting the boycott.

Despite lodging a complaint at the Hirebagewadi police station, the family alleges no effective action was taken. They also claim pressure from villagers to withdraw the complaint.

Unable to endure the continued harassment, the family has now left the village and is staying in Belagavi city.

Meanwhile, a member of the village panch has denied the allegations, claiming the family had disrespected the village deity and elders, triggering tensions.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the persistence of social boycotts and the failure of local mechanisms to protect vulnerable families.