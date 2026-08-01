4 men from Bengre get 20-year rigorous imprisonment in 2018 gangrape case

MANGALURU: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for gang raping a woman at Tota Bengre, Mangaluru in the year 2018. On 18 November 2018, a woman accompanied by her male friend visited Tota Bengre. Four men, Prajwal (33), Arun Amin (34), Aditya Salian (28) and Abdul Riyaz (40), residents of Tota Bengre and fishermen by profession - along with three minors assaulted the woman’s male friend before gang raping the woman.

The convicts then threatened to kill both victims if they disclosed the incident to anyone and snatched their mobile phones. The trial against the three juvenile accused is currently pending before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Based on the complaint, the Women’s Police Station registered a case under Sections 341, 323, 354, 376D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 3(2)(v-a) and 3(1)(w)(i) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Jyothi Pramod Nayak represented the state. The judgment was delivered by Judge Jagadish VN on Thursday.

The court sentenced the four convicts to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376D of the IPC and Section 3(2)(v-a) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

They were also sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each under Section 354 of the IPC, one year of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 each under Section 506, six months of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 each under Section 323, and a fine of Rs 500 each under Section 341 of the IPC.