Ballari man hammers wife, toddler to death

BALLARI : A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and their seven-month-old daughter with a hammer at Andral village on the outskirts of Ballari city on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Honnurappa, was arrested within hours by the APMC Yard Police.

Police said, the incident occurred between 8.30pm and 9.30pm at the couple’s residence in Andral village. Honnurappa allegedly attacked his wife, Rajeshwari (24), and their infant daughter, Ashwini, with a hammer, inflicting fatal head injuries. Both victims died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Honnurappa had been suspecting his wife’s fidelity for some time and allegedly believed that the infant was not his daughter. The police said these suspicions are believed to have led to the brutal killings.

Rajeshwari and Honnurappa had been married for nearly six years and were parents to three children. The incident has left the family and residents of the village in deep shock. Neighbours said the couple used to fight frequently in recent months.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rajeshwari’s brother, Suresh, the APMC Yard Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. The accused was traced and taken into custody soon after the incident. The police also seized the hammer allegedly used in the crime.

SP Dr Suman D Pennekar said: “The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the offence has been seized. We are collecting scientific and forensic evidence to strengthen the case. The charge sheet will be filed before the court at the earliest to ensure a speedy trial.”