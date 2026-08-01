BJP netas detained for protesting near Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandhya

MYSURU: Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers led by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa staged a protest near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Friday against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
The police detained the BJP leaders who attempted to enter the restricted area of the dam. Among those detained were Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leaders of Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLCs CT Ravi and R Raghu, former MP Sumalatha Ambarish and other party workers. They were taken into custody and later released, after which the protest ended.
Addressing the gathering, Yediyurappa accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of ignoring Karnataka’s interests. “If he was honest, he should have said he will not release water and should resign.
But Congress leaders are shameless people waiting outside Rahul Gandhi’s house for power,” the BJP veteran said, demanding that the Chief Minister bring Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay to KRS to show the ground reality.
“Even drinking water will become a problem in the coming days. You are only doing politics. If the CM had gone to the Supreme Court questioning the CWMA order, this situation would not have arisen. While all dams, lakes and rivers are drying, DK Shivakumar is in Delhi discussing cabinet expansion. Cabinet expansion is more important to him,” Yediyurappa said.
Further hitting out at Shivakumar, Yediyurappa said that the former does not care about the people of the state. “The State Government should have fought for farmers. BJP will fight for farmers. We will not allow a single drop of water to be released to Tamil Nadu.
If the CM is honest, he should have gone to the Supreme Court and obtained a stay on the CWMA order. If the Mekedatu dam is built, all problems will end. The government should build it immediately. If there is no rain in the coming days, there will be a drinking water shortage,” the BJP leader said.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said that the BJP was protesting against Shivakumar for “joining hands with Tamil Nadu and releasing water from KRS”. “When farmers and cattle are struggling for water, Congress leaders were participating in a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party in Delhi. The State Government has not even announced compensation for crop loss,” he said.
Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused CM Shivakumar of forgetting farmers after coming to power. “When he was in opposition, Shivakumar held rallies for the Mekedatu dam. After becoming the CM, he has forgotten the farmers. The State Government should have acted in April and May when the Centre warned about drought. Instead, they were fighting for ministerial positions. Shivakumar
has gone to Delhi 10 times after becoming the CM and stood outside Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’s house to form the cabinet. You haven’t met Cauvery region farmers or gone to Delhi to protect their interests,” he said.
Vijayendra further said that last month alone, 3.5tmcft water was released even though Tamil Nadu did not ask for it. “It was wasted. Then you did not remember the all-party meeting. Now, you are shedding crocodile tears,” he said, adding that Shivakumar released water to save his CM chair.
“Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar pledged his wealth to build the KRS. But DK Shivakumar released water to save his CM’s chair. He didn’t call an all-party meeting for Cauvery farmers. Announce that you will not release water to Tamil Nadu even if you lose your CM’s chair,” he dared Shivakumar.