BJP netas detained for protesting near Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandhya

MYSURU: Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers led by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa staged a protest near the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district on Friday against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The police detained the BJP leaders who attempted to enter the restricted area of the dam. Among those detained were Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leaders of Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLCs CT Ravi and R Raghu, former MP Sumalatha Ambarish and other party workers. They were taken into custody and later released, after which the protest ended.

Addressing the gathering, Yediyurappa accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of ignoring Karnataka’s interests. “If he was honest, he should have said he will not release water and should resign.

But Congress leaders are shameless people waiting outside Rahul Gandhi’s house for power,” the BJP veteran said, demanding that the Chief Minister bring Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay to KRS to show the ground reality.

“Even drinking water will become a problem in the coming days. You are only doing politics. If the CM had gone to the Supreme Court questioning the CWMA order, this situation would not have arisen. While all dams, lakes and rivers are drying, DK Shivakumar is in Delhi discussing cabinet expansion. Cabinet expansion is more important to him,” Yediyurappa said.

Further hitting out at Shivakumar, Yediyurappa said that the former does not care about the people of the state. “The State Government should have fought for farmers. BJP will fight for farmers. We will not allow a single drop of water to be released to Tamil Nadu.