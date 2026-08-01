Cauvery water row: Decision on moving Supreme Court at all-party meet, says CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the State Government will make its next move on the Cauvery issue after getting the advice of legal experts and consulting leaders from opposition on the Cauvery Water Management Authoirty’s (CWMA) order asking the state to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Ahead of Sunday’s all-party meeting, he held deliberations with the legal team, DCM Dr G Parameshwara, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy and top officials. “Officials and legal experts will brief the all-party meeting before a decision is taken. BJP MPs and central ministers have cooperated with us. Some may oppose it in public; I will not debate them now. I believe they will protect the state’s interests,” Shivakumar told reporters. He appealed to protesters not to go ahead with the bandh on August 13.

“I will consult opposition leaders and seek their suggestions for the state’s welfare. Until July-end, we released only 0.6 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, which is the least amount of water released to Tamil Nadu in the past 100 years. The flow was mostly from rain around Bengaluru that drained away, not water released from our reservoirs. There is no need for a bandh. The government is putting efforts to safeguard the state’s interests,” he said.

“Our review petition is pending. We will decide after the all-party meeting. Why should we think about (Tamil Nadu government moving Supreme Court) now,” he asked.

“We will not take any decision without the advice of Delhi legal experts and without consulting former CMs and opposition leaders at the all-party meeting,” he said.