Face scanning, signal jammers for police exam in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced on Friday that it has arranged for stringent security for smooth conduction of the written examination on August 2 for the recruitment of 3,991 civil police constables.

“Strict measures are taken to curb examination malpractice - candidates will be allowed into the examination centre only after facial recognition verification; the examination centres and halls will be under CCTV surveillance; district police will be responsible for frisking candidates and monitoring CCTV footage; overall supervision will be carried out by the respective deputy commissioners,” KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said. Additionally, signal jammers for mobile phones are installed around examination centres.

Webcasting will continuously monitor examination centres and halls. The examinations will be supervised by the relevant district superintendents of police and monitored from the KEA command centre. Full-sleeved dresses are also prohibited.