Kannada outfits call for Karnataka bandh on August 13

BENGALURU: Various Kannada outfits on Friday announced a statewide bandh on August 13 to protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directive to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The announcement was made by Kannada Okkoota president and veteran Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj following a meeting convened by various Kannada organisations in Bengaluru on Friday morning.
The call for a bandh came after the CWMA on Thursday rejected Karnataka’s plea and upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s recommendation to release water.
Addressing the media, Vatal Nagaraj said that a statewide shutdown would be observed from 6am to 6pm on August 13. He appealed to Kannadigas to extend their full support to the bandh rather than merely offering moral support. Essential services such as hospitals and ambulance services will be exempted, while all other sectors have been urged to participate, he said. He added that farmers should actively take part in the protest.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has already extended its full support. He also claimed that State Government employees, labour unions, hotel associations, APMC, lorry owners, autorickshaw drivers, and several other organisations would back the bandh.
He further said efforts would be made to secure the support of shopping malls, cinema halls, and private bus operators.
Organisations backing bandh so far
Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president, Jayamala, told reporters that Kannada film industry would extend its support to the bandh.
Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) general secretary, Shashi Kumar, said member schools would remain closed.
Karnataka Unaided School Managements’ Association (KUSMA) president, S Satyamurthy, said all schools affiliated with it would remain closed.
Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers’ Union, other auto associations, are supporting.
While hotel associations said that they were not keen on supporting the bandh, Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association president Tanveer Pasha, said the association would hold a meeting with its federation and announce its decision within a week.