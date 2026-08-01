Kannada outfits call for Karnataka bandh on August 13

BENGALURU: Various Kannada outfits on Friday announced a statewide bandh on August 13 to protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directive to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The announcement was made by Kannada Okkoota president and veteran Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj following a meeting convened by various Kannada organisations in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

The call for a bandh came after the CWMA on Thursday rejected Karnataka’s plea and upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s recommendation to release water.

Addressing the media, Vatal Nagaraj said that a statewide shutdown would be observed from 6am to 6pm on August 13. He appealed to Kannadigas to extend their full support to the bandh rather than merely offering moral support. Essential services such as hospitals and ambulance services will be exempted, while all other sectors have been urged to participate, he said. He added that farmers should actively take part in the protest.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has already extended its full support. He also claimed that State Government employees, labour unions, hotel associations, APMC, lorry owners, autorickshaw drivers, and several other organisations would back the bandh.