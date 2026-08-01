Karnataka’s next 25 years: Building a global innovation powerhouse

Karnataka has never been afraid to dream big. From pioneering India’s IT revolution to becoming the country’s startup capital, our state has consistently shown that when vision meets determination, extraordinary things happen. Today, I believe we stand at another defining moment in our history.

Over the past few months, my interactions with global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos and with CEOs in Bengaluru have reinforced one belief: Karnataka’s best years are still ahead of us. The world is looking at our state not merely as India’s Silicon Valley but as a future global centre for technology, innovation, manufacturing and sustainable development. It is our responsibility to seize this opportunity.

My vision is not limited to the next five years. I am planning for the next twenty-five years. We must build a Karnataka that our children and grandchildren will be proud to inherit.

Economic growth is not merely about signing investment agreements. It is about creating confidence. That is why my government is changing the way we engage with investors. Instead of rushing to sign Memorandums of Understanding, we want investors to first visit Karnataka, examine project sites, understand our strengths and then make informed decisions. This approach builds trust and ensures that investments translate into real industries, real jobs and long-term partnerships.

Our ambition is clear. We aim to increase Karnataka’s software exports from Rs 4.36 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore and move towards achieving a Gross State Domestic Product of $350 billion by 2026-27. More than 45 global companies have already expressed interest in investing in sectors ranging from aerospace and electric vehicles to clean energy. This gives me confidence that Karnataka remains one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations.