Karnataka’s next 25 years: Building a global innovation powerhouse

Karnataka has never been afraid to dream big. From pioneering India’s IT revolution to becoming the country’s startup capital, our state has consistently shown that when vision meets determination, extraordinary things happen. Today, I believe we stand at another defining moment in our history.
Over the past few months, my interactions with global business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos and with CEOs in Bengaluru have reinforced one belief: Karnataka’s best years are still ahead of us. The world is looking at our state not merely as India’s Silicon Valley but as a future global centre for technology, innovation, manufacturing and sustainable development. It is our responsibility to seize this opportunity.
My vision is not limited to the next five years. I am planning for the next twenty-five years. We must build a Karnataka that our children and grandchildren will be proud to inherit.
Economic growth is not merely about signing investment agreements. It is about creating confidence. That is why my government is changing the way we engage with investors. Instead of rushing to sign Memorandums of Understanding, we want investors to first visit Karnataka, examine project sites, understand our strengths and then make informed decisions. This approach builds trust and ensures that investments translate into real industries, real jobs and long-term partnerships.
Our ambition is clear. We aim to increase Karnataka’s software exports from Rs 4.36 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore and move towards achieving a Gross State Domestic Product of $350 billion by 2026-27. More than 45 global companies have already expressed interest in investing in sectors ranging from aerospace and electric vehicles to clean energy. This gives me confidence that Karnataka remains one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations.
However, I do not want Karnataka to be known only for software. The future belongs to artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, semiconductors, deep technology and space technology. We must lead in these fields as well.
Our state is home to more than 1,100 Global Capability Centres. My objective is to transform these centres from operational back offices into global innovation hubs where the technologies of tomorrow are conceived and developed.
To achieve this, we are working towards establishing an AI University, creating the Bengaluru Robotics and AI Innovation Zone (BRAINz), developing a dedicated Quantum Technology hub, strengthening our startup ecosystem through INNOVERSE (the incubation hub under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, planned to share space with the Museum of Innovation, Startup and Technology (MIST) at the NGEF complex in Baiyappanahalli, with completion targeted by 2028), and implementing progressive policies for space technology, deep technology and sustainable data centres powered by green energy.
Innovation cannot flourish without world-class infrastructure. During my visit to Davos, I carefully studied how cities plan mobility, public spaces and urban growth decades in advance. Karnataka must adopt the same long-term thinking.
My government is preparing a 25-year infrastructure roadmap that will include modern mobility systems, ring roads, improved parking facilities, better urban planning and integrated industrial townships. The proposed Bidadi industrial township is part of this larger vision. Let me reiterate that development and farmers’ welfare will always go hand in hand. Industrialisation cannot come at the cost of farmers, and we are committed to protecting their interests while creating opportunities for future generations.
Another priority is balanced regional development. Bengaluru has carried Karnataka’s growth story for decades, but the time has come to create multiple engines of economic growth. Through our “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative, we are strengthening IT and industrial ecosystems in Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad. Every young person in Karnataka deserves access to quality employment without necessarily having to migrate to Bengaluru.
This vision will find expression at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, where innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers from across the world will come together under the theme “AI & Beyond.” I see this summit not merely as an event, but as a platform to shape the next chapter of Karnataka’s global leadership.
I have invited CEOs and industry leaders not just to invest in Karnataka but to become co-creators of our future. Governments alone cannot build prosperity. Progress comes when government, industry, academia and society work together with a shared purpose.
Karnataka has always led India into the future. Today, we have another opportunity to lead the world in innovation, technology and sustainable development.
The next twenty-five years belong to those who prepare today. My government is committed to ensuring that Karnataka is ready—not just to participate in the future, but to define it.
At the core of this ambitious vision lies our most valuable asset: human capital. High-tech infrastructure and progressive policies mean very little without a skilled workforce to power them. Through targeted skilling initiatives, industry-academia collaborations, and localized training programs, my government is ensuring that the youth across all districts of Karnataka are equipped for the jobs of tomorrow. We are aligning university curricula with emerging fields like generative AI, semiconductor design, advanced manufacturing, and climate tech so that our talent remains second to none globally.
Equally fundamental to sustainable growth is our commitment to clean energy and environmental stewardship. Karnataka is already a pioneer in renewable energy adoption. As we scale our digital infrastructure and data centers, we are committed to powering them with green energy, setting a global benchmark for sustainable technological expansion.
Building a global powerhouse also requires strong social safety nets. Our ongoing welfare programs ensure that the benefits of economic progress reach every household, reinforcing social equity alongside economic growth. When the basic needs of every citizen are secured, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community prosperity naturally thrive.
Karnataka’s journey over the next quarter-century will be defined by bold action, grounded governance, and inclusive prosperity. We are not just building an economic capital; we are building an equitable, resilient, and forward-looking society. I invite industry pioneers, researchers, and every citizen of Karnataka to join hands in this journey. Together, we will transform Karnataka into an enduring global epicentre of innovation and excellence.