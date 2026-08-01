Late-season neelam, totapuri mangoes exported to Maldives

BENGALURU: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has facilitated Karnataka’s first-ever air export of ‘Neelam’ and ‘Totapuri’ mangoes to the Maldives. The shipment, flagged off on July 30, marks a significant step in promoting the state’s late-season mango varieties in international markets.

The consignment comprised one tonne of Neelam and Totapuri mangoes sourced from farmers from KGF taluk of Kolar district.

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev, who flagged off the consignment, said the initiative would expand market access for Indian mangoes, create new export opportunities for late-season varieties and contribute to sustainable income growth for farmers. He also appreciated the efforts of exporters, Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), farmers and other stakeholders involved in making the shipment possible.

Neelam mangoes are known for their sweet, juicy pulp and rich aroma, making them popular for desserts, smoothies and beverages. Totapuri, recognised for its distinctive shape and sweet-tangy flavour, is widely used for both fresh consumption and processing. Harvested from late June to the end of July, these varieties help extend India’s mango export season and meet international demand beyond the peak harvest period.

According to APEDA, this highlights Karnataka’s growing horticulture export potential and the role of FPCs in linking farmers to global markets through organised aggregation and quality produce. Farmers associated with FPCs earned more than 50 per cent higher returns through this export initiative compared to conventional marketing channels, demonstrating the benefits of direct procurement and export market linkages.

APEDA said it will continue working with state governments, exporters and farmer organisations to strengthen export infrastructure, improve global market access and create sustainable opportunities for farmers while promoting India’s premium horticultural produce overseas.