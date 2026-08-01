Minister Eshwar Khandre calls for borewell recharge as drought looms

BENGALURU: To tackle drought and prevent distress migration, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday urged officials to make use of vacant government land lying unused. He said thousands of acres of acquired land across the State remain idle and suggested using it temporarily to grow green fodder under community works. He also called for borewell recharge measures to improve groundwater and ensure fodder availability for livestock.

Khandre said such land could be temporarily utilised under community works to cultivate green fodder. “Where government land is unavailable, private land could be leased for fodder cultivation,” he said.

Chairing a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officials from the RDPR Department, Khandre directed Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers to ensure that people in rural Karnataka are employed under VB-GRAM-G to prevent distress migration caused by deficient rainfall.

He said the Centre has allocated Rs 5,709 crore for the nine months from July 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, while the State will contribute Rs 3,806 crore, taking the total outlay to Rs 9,515 crore. He instructed officials to generate employment for five lakh people every month under the scheme.